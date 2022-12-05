Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.07

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 5151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAQC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 320.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 20.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

