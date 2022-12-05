Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 71,914 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

