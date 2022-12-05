4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $136,740.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,462. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of research firms have commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

