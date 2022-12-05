41,303 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,321,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,093,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.47. 57,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.