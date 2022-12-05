261,992 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Amcor comprises approximately 2.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 86,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

