23,310 Shares in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Argus Capital accounts for about 0.2% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argus Capital by 163.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 824.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

