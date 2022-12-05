1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $180.30 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $180.30 million and approximately $1,229.27 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00007034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.67 or 0.06044196 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00501235 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.74 or 0.30223288 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

