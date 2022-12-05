1,517,566 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,817,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.19% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 222,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,579. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.