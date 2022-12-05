10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $37.08. 5,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,392,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

