1,012,126 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,012,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,052,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $116.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

