1,000 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Bought by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 516.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 4,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

