ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $347,719.65

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $347,719.65 and approximately $22.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00268097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00087401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00063513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

