Zcash 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.91 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Zcash has a market cap of $721.18 million and $36.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $45.52 or 0.00267439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,843,681 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.