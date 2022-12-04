Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 0.2 %

YARIY opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

