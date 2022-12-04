Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 175,997 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

