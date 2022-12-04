Wrapped Everscale Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,520.66 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $66.62 million and approximately $103,520.66 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,767,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,578,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,712,368 with 1,713,522,685 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03880375 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,971.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

