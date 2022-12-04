Wrapped Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69,478.51 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $11.09 billion and $69,478.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,634,818 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3186244 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $30,198.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

