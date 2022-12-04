Wrapped BNB Price Hits $290.43 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $57.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $290.43 or 0.01712135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,795,222 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

