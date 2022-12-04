World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.17

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $54.79 million and approximately $853,378.41 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00079989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

