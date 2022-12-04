Wolfe Research Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

