WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 967,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WEX by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX remained flat at $171.28 during trading on Friday. 317,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

