Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 384,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,697. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,705,000 after purchasing an additional 197,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

