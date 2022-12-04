Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.