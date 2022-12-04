Wedbush Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $247.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $218.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.55. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

