Warburg Research Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Stock Up 4.3 %

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of €5.74 ($5.92).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

