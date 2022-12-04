Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025352 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

