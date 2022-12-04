Waltonchain Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $448,581.16 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501889 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.79 or 0.30262773 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,365,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,390,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
