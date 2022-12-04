Waltonchain Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $448,581.16 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,365,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,390,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

