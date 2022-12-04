Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 47,163 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NIKE worth $265,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $112.20. 5,891,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

