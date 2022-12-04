Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 419,233 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,233 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $168,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

AMD traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 64,377,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,983,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.