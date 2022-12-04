Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.27.

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.80. 1,931,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

