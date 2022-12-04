Voya Investment Management LLC Has $207.88 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,917,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $207,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 33,479,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,813,064. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

