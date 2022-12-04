Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 12,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $120,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,809,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

