Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $140,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,574,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,877,306. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

