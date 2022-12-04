Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 1,374,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,413. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 16.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.