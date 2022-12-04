Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.36 million and $17,315.35 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,103.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00113594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00840200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00646617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00245184 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,595,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

