Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $118,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,722,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 212,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,415,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,402 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $38.18. 21,677,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,787,068. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

