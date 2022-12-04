Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $431,895.84 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,087.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00449827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00113854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00845686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00648750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00246075 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

