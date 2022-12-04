Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.22 on Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Venus has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and $1.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00024786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $997.54 or 0.05853620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00500994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.01 or 0.30208781 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

