Venus BUSD Reaches Market Cap of $58.60 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173708 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,489,317.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

