Velas (VLX) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024557 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,383,700,966 coins and its circulating supply is 2,383,700,964 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.