Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Velas has a market cap of $65.28 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00079959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,384,516,130 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

