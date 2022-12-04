Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.00

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.00 and traded as high as C$19.56. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$19.37, with a volume of 1,189 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.5600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

