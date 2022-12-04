Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

