United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 114.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 191,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

