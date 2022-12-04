Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 2,143,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

