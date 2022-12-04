Umee (UMEE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $434,286.75

Umee (UMEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Umee has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $434,286.75 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umee

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

