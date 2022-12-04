UFO Gaming (UFO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.01 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $35.01 million and $1.71 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

