UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

UDR opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

