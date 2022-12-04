UBS Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $530.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $457.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

