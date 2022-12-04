UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.00% of SLM worth $240,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SLM by 69.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 246,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.20 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

